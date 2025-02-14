No injuries reported as U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel near Egypt

Xinhua) 11:04, February 14, 2025

CAIRO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Navy aircraft carrier "Harry Truman" collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea near Egypt, with no injuries recorded, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel said Thursday, citing the U.S. military.

The report said the U.S. carrier collided with the ship Besiktas-M late Wednesday night while operating in the Mediterranean Sea near Egypt.

It added the carrier is in a "safe and stable condition" as its propulsion engines are unaffected, and no flooding was reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)