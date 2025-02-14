RFK Jr. confirmed as Trump administration's health secretary

Xinhua) 10:27, February 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) - U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, despite opposition among Democrats for his past statements on vaccines.

The upper chamber approved the nomination by vote of 52 to 48, largely along party line. Mitch McConnell, the former Republican majority leader, was the only Republican who voted against Kennedy.

Kennedy is one of the most well-known figures opposing vaccines. In his confirmation hearings, he consistently denied being anti-vaccine, emphasizing his support for certain vaccines like the polio vaccine.

Kennedy won confirmation on his promises to Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a physician and the chair of the Senate's health committee, including that he would not interfere with current vaccine policy, according to NPR.

Despite that promise, there are still concerns that Kennedy would undermine vaccines in his capacity as health secretary.

Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, gained recognition initially as an environmental lawyer and later as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.

He had sought to run as a Democratic candidate in the party's primary. In October 2023, however, he decided to pursue an independent bid. In late August 2024, he dropped out and endorsed Donald Trump, the then Republican nominee.

