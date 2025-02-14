RFK Jr. confirmed as Trump administration's health secretary
WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) - U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, despite opposition among Democrats for his past statements on vaccines.
The upper chamber approved the nomination by vote of 52 to 48, largely along party line. Mitch McConnell, the former Republican majority leader, was the only Republican who voted against Kennedy.
Kennedy is one of the most well-known figures opposing vaccines. In his confirmation hearings, he consistently denied being anti-vaccine, emphasizing his support for certain vaccines like the polio vaccine.
Kennedy won confirmation on his promises to Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a physician and the chair of the Senate's health committee, including that he would not interfere with current vaccine policy, according to NPR.
Despite that promise, there are still concerns that Kennedy would undermine vaccines in his capacity as health secretary.
Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, gained recognition initially as an environmental lawyer and later as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate.
He had sought to run as a Democratic candidate in the party's primary. In October 2023, however, he decided to pursue an independent bid. In late August 2024, he dropped out and endorsed Donald Trump, the then Republican nominee.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump making it harder to "save" planet: Lula
- Scholar says US should learn from Asian diplomacy
- Trump signs plan to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on trading partners
- U.S. student achievements remain below pre-COVID levels: Harvard-Stanford study
- U.S. judge allows Trump admin's buyout of federal workers to proceed
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.