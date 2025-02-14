Winter storm in southwest California prompts flash flood warnings

Xinhua) 11:02, February 14, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Intensifying rain is affecting most of southwest California on Thursday, triggering high risk of road flooding and burn scar debris flows.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood advisory for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties through Thursday evening, which includes potential impacts for roadway flooding, rockslides, mudslides, and shallow debris flows.

The weather agency expressed the highest concern in and around recent burn scars and steep terrain.

Residents were urged to be prepared for sudden downpours and flooded roads.

The winter storm also prompted evacuations and school closures.

The evacuation warnings and orders were active in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, as well as in several communities along the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County.

In Malibu in Los Angeles County, the public school district shuttered all classrooms on Thursday due to road closures and weather concerns.

