2 killed, 3 injured in firecracker factory blast in India
NEW DELHI, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and three others injured Sunday in a blast inside a firecracker factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.
The blast took place in Katol area of Nagpur district, about 750 km northeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.
Police said the blast triggered a fire in the factory.
Television images showed the impact of the blast collapsed structures and damaged walls of the factory.
Police said they immediately rushed firefighters and fire tenders to the spot to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading in the nearby area.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.
