At least 8 dead in Kentucky as severe weather hits

Xinhua) 10:21, February 17, 2025

CHICAGO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people have died as severe weather-induced flooding across the U.S. Midwestern state of Kentucky, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a press conference Sunday.

Beshear said it was "one of the most serious weather events we've dealt with in at least a decade."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)