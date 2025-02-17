Home>>
At least 8 dead in Kentucky as severe weather hits
(Xinhua) 10:21, February 17, 2025
CHICAGO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people have died as severe weather-induced flooding across the U.S. Midwestern state of Kentucky, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a press conference Sunday.
Beshear said it was "one of the most serious weather events we've dealt with in at least a decade."
