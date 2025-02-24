8 workers trapped, many injured as tunnel collapses in India's Telangana

Xinhua) 09:51, February 24, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- At least eight workers were trapped and many others injured Saturday after a portion of an under-construction tunnel collapsed in the southern Indian state of Telangana, officials said.

The collapse took place in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Nagarkurnool district, about 207 km south of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

According to the officials, the tunnel collapsed when some workers were repairing a leak inside.

Reports said 50 workers were in the tunnel at the time of the accident.

While some managed to escape, eight workers were feared trapped inside, an official said.

Rescue operations have been carried out.

Senior local official B. Santosh told media there had been no contact with those trapped inside.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)