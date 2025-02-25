5 killed, several injured in elephant attack in India

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least five Hindu devotees were killed and several others injured early Tuesday when a herd of wild elephants attacked them inside a forest area in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, local media reported.

The devotees were attacked while on their trek inside the Seshachalam forest of Annamayya district, about 436 km south of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The devotees were heading toward a temple to attend festival celebrations.

The local newspaper Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying the devotees attempted to scare the elephants by shouting, following which they became aggressive.

"The elephants encircled and attacked them," the police officer said. "The devotees ran for their lives but the elephants trampled upon some of them, leaving five dead on the spot and several others injured."

Following the incident, police and forest department officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors have said that the conditions of two remained critical," the newspaper said.

Officials said the forest was a biosphere reserve known for its rich biodiversity. It is home to a significant population of wild animals including elephants.

Every year many people get killed or injured in the growing man-animal conflict across India.

