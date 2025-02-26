3 women killed in blast inside firecracker factory in India's Tamil Nadu

Xinhua) 09:19, February 26, 2025

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Three women were killed in a blast inside a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said Tuesday.

The blast took place on Monday at Murukampatti village of Dharmapuri district, about 288 km west of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

"Yesterday, a massive explosion took place inside a firecracker factory in Murukampatti village, killing three women workers," a police official said.

Locals told media they rushed out of their homes after hearing the deafening explosion and were horrified to find the remains of the victims strewn across the area.

The impact of the blast also flattened the structure, from where the factory was operating.

According to police officials, the blast was triggered by friction during the mixing of chemicals.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

