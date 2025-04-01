Over 100 taken ill after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour in India's Uttarakhand

Xinhua) 10:27, April 01, 2025

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 people were taken ill and hospitalised subsequently due to food poisoning following consumption of adulterated buckwheat flour in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Monday.

The accident took place in Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

A total of 66 people were admitted to Coronation hospital and 44 others to Government Doon Medical College hospital, a senior government official said.

Preliminary information showed that the buckwheat was supplied to Dehradun from Saharanpur in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state.

Authorities have sealed the shop in Saharanpur from where the buckwheat flour was supplied. All other shops that received flour from the same source have been notified.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the hospitals to inquire about the patients.

Dhami said that whoever was responsible for that will not be spared, and an investigation was underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)