Blast injures 2 policemen, driver in India's Chhattisgarh

Xinhua) 09:22, March 25, 2025

NEW DELHI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Two policemen and a driver were wounded after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Monday.

The blast went off Sunday evening at Gorela Nullha area in Maded police station jurisdiction in Bijapur district, about 467 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the blast took place moments after their vehicle passed through the spot.

"A group of policemen inside the pickup truck had a narrow escape after IED was triggered. Though the vehicle was not directly hit, the three were hit by the shrapnel," a police official said. "The wounded were immediately removed to the nearest health facility."

The police said the contingent was returning from an operation when Naxals attempted to blow up their vehicle.

Last week, 30 Naxals and a policeman were killed in two separate fierce gunfights in the state. Of them, 26 Naxals and a policeman were killed in Bijapur district.

India's federal home minister has resolved to end the Naxalite movement in the country by March 31, 2026.

Reports said 113 Naxalites have been killed in the state since the beginning of this year.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

