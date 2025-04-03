Home>>
1 pilot killed, 1 injured after fighter jet crashes in India's Gujarat
(Xinhua) 16:48, April 03, 2025
NEW DELHI, April 3 (Xinhua) -- One pilot was killed and another critically injured after a Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission in India's western state of Gujarat, officials said Thursday.
The fighter aircraft caught fire following the crash Wednesday night in an open field at Suvarda village of Jamnagar district, about 334 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.
Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar, the IAF said in a statement.
The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the crash.
