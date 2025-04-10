India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh

Xinhua) 13:09, April 10, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government has terminated a trans-shipment facility that allowed Bangladesh to export cargo to third countries through Indian land customs stations, officials said Wednesday.

The facility, introduced in June 2020, allowed Bangladesh to export its goods to countries such as Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

The decision to rescind the facility was made by India's finance ministry's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. And the officials do not detail any reason for rescinding the facility.

The facility introduced by New Delhi was aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and promoting trade between Bangladesh and third countries by using India as a transit corridor.

