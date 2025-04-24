Pakistan expresses concerns over killing of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 15:03, April 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has expressed concerns over a gun attack in the restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing dozens of tourists and wounding several others, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office Shafqat Ali Khan said in a response to media queries that "we are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Kashmir."

Pakistan extends condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, he added.

At least 25 tourists were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday after unknown gunmen fired at them in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, local police said.

