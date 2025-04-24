Home>>
Pakistan expresses concerns over killing of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir
(Xinhua) 15:03, April 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has expressed concerns over a gun attack in the restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing dozens of tourists and wounding several others, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office Shafqat Ali Khan said in a response to media queries that "we are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Kashmir."
Pakistan extends condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, he added.
At least 25 tourists were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday after unknown gunmen fired at them in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, local police said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Indian PM returns home after tourists killing in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- 22 Naxals arrested in separate operations in India's Chhattisgarh
- 9 sentenced for defrauding 66,800 Indians in $6.2 million telecom fraud case
- Rain-related incidents kill 22 in India's Uttar Pradesh
- 82 dead in 2 days due to lightning, thunderstorms in India's Bihar state
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.