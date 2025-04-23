Indian PM returns home after tourists killing in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 14:15, April 23, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi early on Wednesday, after cutting short his 2-day state visit to Saudi Arabia following Tuesday's killing of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Immediately after landing at Delhi airport, Modi met Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to take stock of the situation.

On Tuesday, five to six armed men opened fire on tourists at Baisaran, a major tourist destination in Indian-controlled Kashmir's Pahalgam area, killing at least 26 people. Many others were also injured in the gruesome attack.

Surrounded by jungles, Baisaran is a meadow in Pahalgam area which could be reached only by trekking or by hiring a pony, said media reports.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the federal Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Modi, was also taking place in the Indian capital to assess the evolving situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir following Tuesday's killings.

