Rain-related incidents kill 22 in India's Uttar Pradesh

Xinhua) 16:55, April 11, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- At least 22 people, including five women, were killed in the rain-related incidents in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said Friday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, wreaking havoc and causing large-scale damage to crops, livestock and residential houses.

The broadcaster quoting the state relief commissioner's office said 13 people were killed after being hit by lightning, while the remaining succumbed to injuries following the collapse of walls and ceilings due to heavy winds.

Rain was recorded in 36 districts, while deaths were reported from 11 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia relief of 4,649 U.S. dollars (INR 400,000) to each family that lost a member in the rain-related incidents.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to visit the affected areas immediately and carry out a detailed survey to assess the damage caused to life and crops due to the heavy rains.

In the adjacent state of Bihar, 82 people were killed in the past two days due to lightning, thunderstorms and rain-related incidents.

