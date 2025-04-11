82 dead in 2 days due to lightning, thunderstorms in India's Bihar state

Xinhua) 15:15, April 11, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The death toll due to rough weather, including incidents of lightning, thunderstorms, and falling trees, in several districts of India's eastern state of Bihar over the past 24 hours rose to 60, confirmed a senior official working with the state's disaster management authority, on Friday.

Out of the total casualties, 22 people died in lightning incidents while the rest died in thunderstorms and from falling-tree incidents, said Bihar government's Monitoring and Evaluation Expert Umesh Kumar Singh.

Besides, 22 people had died on Wednesday in similar incidents, bringing the aggregate death toll over the past two days to 82.

The death toll was feared to rise as the state government authorities were still updating data from various affected districts.

"An appeal has been made to the people across the state to remain indoors in case of rough weather. The Indian Meteorological Department too has sounded an alert of rough weather on Friday and Saturday," added the official.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)