22 Naxals arrested in separate operations in India's Chhattisgarh

Xinhua) 10:00, April 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two Naxalites were arrested in three different search operations in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Thursday.

The search operations were jointly carried out by the contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force on specific intelligence information in Bijapur district, about 443 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Police also claimed the recovery of explosives from the arrested.

