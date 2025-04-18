Home>>
22 Naxals arrested in separate operations in India's Chhattisgarh
(Xinhua) 10:00, April 18, 2025
NEW DELHI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two Naxalites were arrested in three different search operations in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Thursday.
The search operations were jointly carried out by the contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force on specific intelligence information in Bijapur district, about 443 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.
Police also claimed the recovery of explosives from the arrested.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- 9 sentenced for defrauding 66,800 Indians in $6.2 million telecom fraud case
- Rain-related incidents kill 22 in India's Uttar Pradesh
- 82 dead in 2 days due to lightning, thunderstorms in India's Bihar state
- Death toll rises to 22 in lightning strikes in India's Bihar
- India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.