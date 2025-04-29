China supports carrying out fair, just investigations into terrorist attack in Kashmir: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all measures that will help cool down the latest tensions between Pakistan and India following a terrorist attack in the Kashmir region, and supports carrying out fair and just investigations at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a media report that Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said Russia and China may participate in the international investigation of the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

As the neighbor of both India and Pakistan, China hopes that India and Pakistan will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region, Guo said.

