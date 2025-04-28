12 dead as vehicle falls into well in central India

Xinhua) 09:53, April 28, 2025

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people died when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a well in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, confirmed a cop.

The mishap occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur area. The victims were heading towards a temple when the accident occurred.

According to media reports, the vehicle first collided with a bike and then fell into the nearby well as the driver lost control over it. The biker died instantly. One person who jumped into the well to save the vehicle's occupants also died, added media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident, announcing a monetary compensation of 200,000 Indian Rupees (around 2,343 U.S. dollars) for the family of each deceased.

