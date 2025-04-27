Stories of High-Quality Development | The private sector enjoys broad prospects and great potential

April 27, 2025

How can a tiny piece of luminous "glass" rewrite the fate of China's display industry and serve as testament to the resolve of private enterprises in pursuing independent innovation? How can a home appliance brand that started over 40 years ago reposition itself amid change and master the "mandatory course" of transformation and upgrading? How did a small family workshop take root locally while expanding globally, growing into an industrial group with revenue exceeding 100 billion yuan ($14 billion)?

In the new era, the private sector continues to grow, becoming a vital force in advancing Chinese modernization. The sixth episode of People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development" video series is about to air. Join us as we showcase the remarkable achievements of private enterprises and explore the vast opportunities ahead for the private economy.

