Seminar held on China's private sector development

Xinhua) 10:30, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities held a seminar for private sector representatives from Monday to Wednesday, urging efforts to promote healthy and high-quality development of the sector.

The seminar, held by the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the Central Institute of Socialism, was attended by over 80 representatives from the private economy.

A senior official from the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee called on the business leaders to maintain development resolve, boost confidence, and make steadfast contributions to building socialism with Chinese characteristics and advancing Chinese modernization.

Relevant government officials and scholars delivered lectures on the macroeconomic landscape, law-based business environment, deep integration of science and industrial innovation, financial support for high-quality private sector growth, and the building of a powerful country in terms of culture.

