China to promote development of high-quality outdoor sports destinations
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China will steadily promote the development of outdoor sports destinations to ensure the timely achievement of its goal to build around 100 high-quality outdoor sports destinations by 2030, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.
According to a notice from the commission, high-quality outdoor sports destinations should fulfill four key criteria: robust natural resource endowments, clear development plans, significant growth potential, and stable local financial conditions.
Each province may nominate up to four prefecture-level cities as candidates for the first batch of high-quality outdoor sports destinations. The final selection will be determined by relevant central government departments, based on expert reviews and inter-departmental evaluations, the notice stated.
Outdoor sports mainly refer to physical activities that rely on natural or outdoor environments, typically including skiing, rock climbing, self-driving and rafting.
A high-quality outdoor sports destination is characterized by well-developed infrastructure, premium services, a diverse range of competitions, and international recognition.
