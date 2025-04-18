Chinese premier urges efforts to improve social expectations

Xinhua) 08:31, April 18, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a study session held by the State Council on April 17, 2025. Li Qiang has stressed the importance of improving social expectations and coordinating efforts to address risks and challenges while advancing high-quality development. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed the importance of improving social expectations and coordinating efforts to address risks and challenges while advancing high-quality development.

Li made the remarks at a study session held by the State Council on Thursday. Also in attendance were He Lifeng and Zhang Guoqing, both of whom are vice premiers, and State Councilor Wu Zhenglong.

Li emphasized the need to regulate the supply-demand balance, and to pay close attention to expectation management and guidance in macroeconomic governance.

Policies should be targeted and tailored to address specific issues, he said, adding that the timing of policy introductions should be carefully considered to exert positive influence on market expectations.

Li stressed the importance of strengthening communication with the market to ensure policies truly benefit the people and businesses.

He also called for efforts to accelerate the implementation of major strategies and reforms, guide the development of clear and stable market expectations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of all business entities in an improved manner.

