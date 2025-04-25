Home>>
Badaling Great Wall to offer night tour
(Ecns.cn) 15:08, April 25, 2025
Lights illuminate the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Night tours of the Badaling Great Wall will be available from April 30, 2025.
Lights illuminate the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Lights illuminate the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
