Badaling Great Wall to offer night tour

Ecns.cn) 15:08, April 25, 2025

Lights illuminate the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Night tours of the Badaling Great Wall will be available from April 30, 2025.

