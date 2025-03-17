In pics: Great Wall after snowfall
A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This aerial panorama photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This spherical panorama taken with a drone on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a tourist photographing the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A tourist takes pictures of the snow scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A girl is pictured on the snow-covered Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists visit the snow-covered Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Great Wall after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.