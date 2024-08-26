Participants of cross-Strait journalism camp visit Great Wall in Beijing

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp pose for a photo at Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday in the city of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance.

The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan.

The camp, the 30th of its kind, focuses on opportunities and challenges for future journalists on both sides of the Strait in the era of all-encompassing media.

