China to raise public funds for Great Wall conservation

Xinhua) 10:23, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a program to raise public funds for the conservation of the Great Wall, which is the country's largest existing cultural heritage site.

At an event to launch the program on Thursday, Li Qun, China's deputy minister of culture and tourism, said that vigorous efforts should be made to promote voluntary action to protect the Great Wall, strengthen related public awareness and education, and effectively ensure that the results of Great Wall preservation work benefit the people.

Li, also head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), noted the importance of encouraging more people to learn about, contribute to and share the results of the Great Wall's protection.

The program was initiated by the China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation under the guidance of the NCHA.

