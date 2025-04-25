China strengthens space technology cooperation with Global South nations

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- In the second week of April, Lusaka became a hub of agricultural innovation as technicians from Southern African countries gathered for a unique three-day training session.

Unlike typical workshops, this one provided a customized experience. Participants brought data from their own countries and practiced on the satellite remote sensing agricultural monitoring platform developed by Chinese scientists, tailoring their learning to fit local needs.

This exemplified China's increasing collaboration with Global South countries in space technology -- not merely through memorandums or broad agreements, but by translating cutting-edge innovation into tangible, real-world applications.

DOWN TO EARTH

The platform they learned is CropWatch, a cloud-based tool developed by the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

It analyzes agroclimatic conditions, assesses crop growth status, tracks the dynamics of cropland use, estimates crop areas, predicts yields, and evaluates global food supply prospects.

"Food security is increasingly a global priority, but establishing satellite-based platforms for agriculture monitoring requires significant investment, which most developing countries simply cannot afford," said Zhang Miao, a workshop trainer from the AIR. He had just flown back from Lusaka when interviewed by Xinhua.

Unlike the traditional Western approach of delivering ready-made crop-related information and reports, the Chinese team has embraced a collaborative model with Global South countries -- "teaching a man to fish" by empowering them through knowledge transfer and platform self-customization.

Over 30 participants from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mauritius and South Africa received one-on-one guidance in the training.

"A customized approach acknowledges the specific context and challenges faced by Mozambicans," said Hiten Jantilal, an officer of the Crops and Early Warning Department in Mozambique. "This method can lead to more effective learning and better outcomes."

"Africa's cropping system is quite different from China, especially the small-holder farming, with issues like widespread weeds and common mixed cropping," said Zhang. "Our platform has proven effective in addressing these challenges."

The AIR team has incorporated advanced AI models, including DeepSeek and ChatGPT, into the mobile APPs and a CropWatch Analysis component. This upgrade enables more intelligent interpretation of in situ crop photos and remote sensing maps and products, significantly enhancing the precision and efficiency of satellite data analysis.

According to Zhang, these field-collected data, numbering in the millions, not only support the crop monitoring in CropWatch but also contribute to partner countries for internal applications.

CropWatch is now used in over 20 Global South countries, including Mozambique, Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kyrgyzstan.

PUBLIC BENEFITS

In a heartwarming video taken last June, an elderly woman at a Rayong care home in Thailand sat in bed, chatting via real-time video with a local rehab specialist via a test terminal at Mahanakorn University of Technology in Bangkok, which was linked to the eight-satellite experimental constellation built by the Chinese space firm GalaxySpace.

The seamless high-speed video stream showcased the power of real-time mobile-to-satellite communication in Thailand's remote areas, where traditional networks are unreliable.

"It will further enhance Thailand's capacity building in aerospace technology and applications," said Suphongsa Khetkeeree, a scientist from the satellite research lab at the University.

In February this year, GalaxySpace signed a Memorandum of Understanding with True Corporation, a major Thai telecommunications operator, to collaborate in areas such as the Starlink-like low-orbit satellite communication technology.

"We are thrilled that this collaboration will bring cutting-edge innovative technologies to Thai consumers," said Manat Manavutiveth, CEO of True Corporation.

The Beijing-based satellite manufacturer is now actively forging partnerships across Africa and Southeast Asia to deploy cutting-edge satellite internet technology to empower underserved local communities.

Moreover, China's commercial satellite constellation, Spacesail, is set to provide satellite communication services to Brazil and broadband internet access to the country's remote and underserved regions.

Spacesail is a low-Earth orbit constellation with full frequency bands and a multi-layer and multi-orbit design. Its commercial network construction was officially launched last August. The constellation is expected to bring its commercial services to Brazil in 2026.

At a space city in Egypt, the ground station for MISRSAT-2 featured a prominent white dome with a red emblem of Chinese aid.

Launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on December 4, 2023, MISRSAT-2 made Egypt the first African nation with full satellite assembly and testing capabilities.

Haitham Medhat Akah, a program manager from the Egyptian Space Agency, said that the MISRSAT-2 project helped Egypt become a leader in the field of space satellites in Africa and the Middle East.

The satellite is now playing an important role in areas such as agriculture, mineral exploration, urban planning, and monitoring changes along the coastline.

In Sriracha, Thailand, Atipat Wattanuntachai, a mechanical engineer, pointed to a Chinese-made vibration testing machine designed to evaluate the country's earth observation satellite THEOS-2's performance and reliability.

"Thanks to China's support for Thailand in the space technology field, the cooperation with China has promoted the rapid development of Thailand's space industry," Atipat said.

Such collaboration has expanded to deep space exploration. Previously, only spacefaring powers had invested in these curiosity-driven activities. China has invited scientists from Nicaragua, Indonesia and Senegal to join a planned lunar research station project.

China has also announced plans to select and train two Pakistani astronauts for space missions, with one set to serve as a payload specialist on a future flight to the Chinese space station.

