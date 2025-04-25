Shenzhou-19 crew sends video greetings from space to mark China's Space Day

Xinhua) 09:33, April 25, 2025

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-19 crew, aboard China's space station, sent a special video message on Thursday to mark the 10th Space Day, extending their heartfelt wishes for the country's prosperity and the continued success of its space endeavors.

This year's Space Day, marking the 55th anniversary of the successful launch of China's first artificial satellite, Dongfanghong-1, also coincides with the launch of the Shenzhou-20 crewed mission, set to lift off on Thursday afternoon.

The Shenzhou-19 manned spacecraft was successfully launched on Oct. 30, 2024, with astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze onboard.

"The breakthroughs in 'two bombs, one satellite,' referring to China's first atomic bomb, intercontinental ballistic missile and satellite, demonstrated to the world the ambition, resilience, and confidence of a nation that has endured hardships but never feared them," said crew commander Cai.

"Working aboard China's space station, I feel more deeply than ever the profound meaning of 'holding our destiny firmly in our own hands,'" said Song, the country's first post-90s male astronaut to enter space.

"The tougher the path, the stronger our resolve," said Wang, China's first female space engineer, vowing to uphold the legacy and realize the nation's dream of landing on the moon.

The crew has been in orbit for over 175 days, during which they have completed three spacewalks and conducted six payload operations. They set a world record for the longest single spacewalk by an astronaut, clocking in at nine hours, and also broke the national record for the most spacewalks performed by a Chinese astronaut.

They are now ready to welcome the Shenzhou-20 crew. After the planned in-orbit crew rotation, the Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to Earth on April 29.

