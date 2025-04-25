Science exhibition marking 10th Space Day of China held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:27, April 25, 2025

Space-bred vegetables are pictured at the preview of a science exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. April 24 has been Space Day of China since 2016. The date marks the launch of China's first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space in 1970. Activities to mark the 10th Space Day of China will take place from April 24 to May 5 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A model of the Qingzhou cargo spacecraft is pictured at the preview of a science exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. April 24 has been Space Day of China since 2016. The date marks the launch of China's first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space in 1970. Activities to mark the 10th Space Day of China will take place from April 24 to May 5 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Spacesuits are on display at the preview of a science exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. April 24 has been Space Day of China since 2016. The date marks the launch of China's first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space in 1970. Activities to mark the 10th Space Day of China will take place from April 24 to May 5 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Lunar soil samples collected from the far side of the moon are on display at the preview of a science exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. April 24 has been Space Day of China since 2016. The date marks the launch of China's first satellite "Dongfanghong-1" into space in 1970. Activities to mark the 10th Space Day of China will take place from April 24 to May 5 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

