China completes 20 astronaut extravehicular activities
(Xinhua) 13:41, April 23, 2025
A press conference on the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has successfully carried out 20 astronaut extravehicular activities (EVAs) over the course of its space program, with its EVA technology among the most advanced worldwide, a spokesperson with the China Manned Space Agency said on Wednesday.
