Hong Kong, Macao astronauts set for their first spaceflight in 2026
JIUQUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has announced that its first astronauts from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, selected as payload specialists, are on track to make their inaugural spaceflight as early as 2026, a spokesperson for the China Manned Space Agency said Wednesday.
The two candidates, part of China's fourth batch of astronauts, have quickly adapted to their new working and living environments and trained tirelessly, spokesperson Lin Xiqiang told a press conference in Jiuquan in northwest China.
They are now engaged in studies and training in professional space technology, said Lin.
The training for the fourth batch covers fundamental spaceflight theory as well as a range of exercises, including psychological training and adaptation to the space environment, along with specialized training sessions, said Lin.
"Upon obtaining spaceflight qualifications, they will be included in the pool for spaceflight missions," said Lin.
The fourth batch, joining the astronaut team last August, includes 10 new members, comprising eight space pilots and two payload specialists.
