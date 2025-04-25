Chinese commercial satellite company signs deal with Thailand's telecom operator

Xinhua) 11:10, April 25, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd. inked a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Thailand's National Telecom Public Company Limited on Thursday at a ceremony held in Shanghai for China's Space Day.

The partnership aims to advance Thailand's digital economy through collaborative ventures in the fields of commercial spaceflight and low-Earth-orbit satellite internet.

Thailand's state-owned telecommunication company will leverage the Spacesail Constellation to enhance satellite connectivity in the country's remote regions. The partnership will also explore new business models by integrating satellite internet with vertical industries.

Developed by Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd., the Spacesail Constellation is China's first mega constellation to enter a formal networking phase.

Lu Ben, senior vice president of the company, said that satellite internet provides reliable internet access in remote areas like mountains, deserts and oceans, where terrestrial coverage is unavailable or unstable.

