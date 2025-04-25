We Are China

China's State Council appoints new officials

Xinhua) 09:40, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of several new officials on Thursday.

Liu Zhenguo has been appointed vice minister of civil affairs, replacing Tang Chengpei.

Han Dong has been named deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration.

Qi Zhuquan has been appointed vice president of the China Media Group.

Li Liangsheng has been named political commissar of the National Fire and Rescue Administration. Li is no longer vice minister of water resources.

Zhang Zi is no longer deputy head of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

