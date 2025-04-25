Chinese VP meets Venezuelan VP

Xinhua) 09:13, April 25, 2025

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Beijing on Thursday.

Han said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Venezuela has continuously reached new levels.

China firmly supports the Venezuelan government and people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and is willing to work with Venezuela to deliver on the common understandings between the two heads of state, consolidate and develop the traditional friendship, and continuously improve bilateral cooperation, Han added.

Noting that China is playing a key role in maintaining world peace and development under the current international situation, Rodriguez said Venezuela is ready to consolidate and deepen cooperation with China in various fields.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)