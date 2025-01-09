Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Venezuela's president
(Xinhua) 16:07, January 09, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Wang Dongming will attend the inauguration of Venezuela's president in Caracas on Jan. 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced on Thursday.
Wang, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will travel to Caracas at the invitation of the government of Venezuela, Guo said.
