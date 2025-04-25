Psychologists to have a say in juvenile cases

09:01, April 25, 2025 By CAO YIN ( China Daily

Legal professionals from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states have emphasized the critical role of psychologists in cases involving children, while agreeing to strengthen collaboration and practical exchanges in juvenile judicial protection.

The consensus was formalized in a joint statement released at the conclusion of the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States, which was held on Wednesday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

Senior judges attending the meeting reaffirmed the need to fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of minors in criminal, civil and administrative cases. They stressed that psychologists should play a greater role in child-related litigation, using their professional expertise to help analyze the causes of juvenile delinquency and provide support to child victims.

Parmenov Mukhtar, chairman of Kazakhstan's Atyrau Regional Court, said that to ensure the rights of minors are fully protected in legal proceedings, the participation of legal representatives, lawyers, psychologists, teachers, and guardianship and trusteeship institutions is essential.

He noted that Kazakhstan established juvenile courts in February 2012, becoming the first country in Central Asia to create specialized courts for minors.

"It's noteworthy that psychologists were invited to join the minors' courts as soon as they were set up," he said.

Psychologists are tasked with studying a child's personality, living conditions, upbringing, intellectual and psychological development, character traits, needs and interests, he said.

"In the juvenile court building, there are offices with specialized facilities where psychologists can speak to children in a calm, friendly environment without outside involvement," he added.

"Psychological assessments help judges understand the social profile of the minor offender and the causes of his or her behavior."

Tatiana Vavilycheva, a judge from Russia, said the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has paid considerable attention to the role of custody and guardianship authorities in cases involving minors.

She said the court recommends inviting specialists such as lawyers, psychologists and teachers when preparing official conclusions.

Li Zhanguo, a senior judge from China and president of the Zhejiang High People's Court, also highlighted the need for more investment in protection resources for juveniles.

"There is a shortage of psychologists for minors, making it difficult for some victimized children to receive professional and timely psychological counseling. It's a significant challenge faced by countries worldwide," he said.

"We should strengthen cooperation with international organizations and universities, and carry out joint training programs in areas such as juvenile case handling, psychological intervention and legal aid, thereby enhancing joint capacity building," he added.

