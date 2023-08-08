Chinese courts beef up efforts in case handling in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts have concluded 15.26 million cases and accepted 16.96 million cases in the first half of 2023, data from China's Supreme Court (SPC) showed Monday.

The SPC statistics showed, in comparison to the same period in 2022, fewer criminal, civil and administrative cases remained unconcluded nationwide.

The first six months of this year witnessed progress in promoting pre-litigation mediation, as courts across the country resolved 7.71 million legal disputes, or 36 percent of those filed to courts, through mediation before litigation. It represented a surge of 41.5 percent from the same period in 2022.

Regarding the handling of civil cases of first instance related to intellectual property rights, the SPC data revealed a year-on-year increase of 18.4 percent of the cases concluded in this year's first half.

In the meantime, China has seen a drop of 7.9 percent in the number of environmental and resource cases received by Chinese courts.

Additionally, courts nationwide concluded 4.23 million applications for execution filed for the first time, with a total value of 1.2 trillion yuan (around 168.11 billion U.S. dollars), up 12.91 and 23.03 percent year-on-year respectively.

