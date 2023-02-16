Chinese courts see increase in pre-litigation mediation

February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts settled a total of 8.95 million disputes without resorting to litigation in 2022, up 46.6 percent year on year, the country's Supreme People's Court (SPC) announced Wednesday.

Of the total number of disputes accepted by courts, the percentage of civil and administrative cases resolved through litigation fell from 90 percent in 2019 to 64 percent in 2022, according to figures released by the SPC at a press conference.

One third of the disputes brought to Chinese courts have been effectively resolved through pre-litigation mediation, said Qian Xiaochen, head of the case-filing division under the SPC.

An online platform was set up by the SPC to facilitate the settlement of disputes through mediation, forming synergy between local courts, primary-level governance units such as police stations, judicial offices and villagers' committees, and other mediation organizations.

By the end of 2022, about 96,000 mediation organizations and 372,000 mediators had worked with Chinese courts and a total of 38.32 million cases had been mediated online, the SPC said.

