China has over 332,000 people's assessors

Xinhua) 09:12, October 12, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China had more than 332,000 people's assessors as of the end of July this year, according to a report issued by the Supreme People's Court on Tuesday.

With a wider range of sources for people's assessors, a more reasonable structure, and enhanced representation, the country has seen a broadened coverage of its judicial democracy, the report said.

People's assessors across the country have participated in trials of over 2.15 million criminal cases, 8.79 million civil cases, and 780,000 administrative cases since the enforcement of the people's assessors law in April 2018, according to the document.

According to China's laws, people's assessors are citizens selected and employed by courts at all levels to hear court trials and help judges make fair and just decisions. They serve a term of five years.

