American murder suspect sentenced to death in China

Xinhua) 09:47, April 22, 2022

HANGZHOU, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Shadeed Abdulmateen, an American national, was sentenced to death for intentional homicide by the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo City in east China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday.

The female victim, surnamed Chen, died last year at the age of 21.

The court found that after Shadeed got to know Chen in 2019, he lied to the woman that he was divorced and then entered into a romantic relationship with her.

In May 2021, Chen told Shadeed she wanted to end the relationship, but her request was met with opposition and verbal intimidation from the latter, said an official statement by the court.

Shadeed asked Chen out for a meeting near a bus stop in Ningbo at about 8 p.m. on June 14, 2021, and carried a folding knife with him. At 9:48 p.m. Shadeed stabbed Chen in her neck and face. The victim suffered a massive hemorrhage and died on the scene, the statement said.

The court held that Shadeed deliberately and illegally deprived another of life, and such behavior constituted the crime of intentional homicide.

Premeditating revenge murder, Shadeed stabbed and cut Chen's face and neck several times. His motive was despicable. He committed the crime with resolute intention through cruel means, the statement said.

The court held that the circumstances of Shadeed's crime were especially heinous and resulted in serious consequences, and he should be punished according to law.

During the trial, the court fully guaranteed the defendant's litigation rights, including the right to defense and the access to interpretation service and consular visits.

The court also informed the U.S. embassy and consulates in China, per the law, ahead of the court session and sentence.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including lawmakers, political advisors, and members of the public.

