Chinese courts filed nearly 40 pct of cases online in 2021

Xinhua) 08:25, February 23, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 40 percent of cases accepted by Chinese courts nationwide in 2021 were filed online, according to a press conference held Tuesday by the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

As part of efforts to deliver convenient, precise, intelligent and comprehensive online litigation services for the general public, more than 10.8 million cases were mediated online by Chinese courts last year, the SPC said.

Chinese courts at all levels have promptly achieved their goal of basically building a one-stop court services system, with various interconnected online platforms established to provide services including mediation, legal representation and cross-border case filing, the SPC said.

