Home>>
Chinese courts filed nearly 40 pct of cases online in 2021
(Xinhua) 08:25, February 23, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 40 percent of cases accepted by Chinese courts nationwide in 2021 were filed online, according to a press conference held Tuesday by the Supreme People's Court (SPC).
As part of efforts to deliver convenient, precise, intelligent and comprehensive online litigation services for the general public, more than 10.8 million cases were mediated online by Chinese courts last year, the SPC said.
Chinese courts at all levels have promptly achieved their goal of basically building a one-stop court services system, with various interconnected online platforms established to provide services including mediation, legal representation and cross-border case filing, the SPC said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese courts introduce punitive damages in environment lawsuits
- Chinese courts see improvement in case filing efficiency
- Chinese court rules to confiscate illegal gains of Red Notice fugitive
- Chinese courts to improve trial of cases involving environmental concerns
- China's top court specifies rules for facial recognition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.