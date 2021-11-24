Chinese courts see improvement in case filing efficiency

Xinhua) 09:32, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top court on Tuesday vowed efforts to further improve the judicial work related to case filing to ensure that all eligible cases are docketed and litigated.

By Nov. 15 this year, Chinese courts had accepted a total of 30.52 million cases, about 78 percent of which had been concluded, data from the Supreme People's Court (SPC) showed.

There are approximately 127,000 judges in China, each of whom accepts 240 cases and settles 188 on average, showed the data.

The efficiency and capacity of Chinese courts in filing cases have seen a great improvement since a nationwide legal reform in the relevant area was carried out in 2015.

On average, 95.7 percent of cases are filed on-site nationwide, while in some places like Shanghai and Tianjin, the figure exceeds 98 percent, said Qian Xiaochen, a senior judge with the SPC.

The SPC plans to further boost relevant work and oversee courts at various levels to help improve their performance, and hold those accountable who fail to fulfill their duties in accordance with the law.

