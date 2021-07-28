China's top court specifies rules for facial recognition

Xinhua) 11:31, July 28, 2021

A citizen goes through facial recognition and takes a queuing number at the information desk of the Xiongan New Area Administrative Service Center in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court on Wednesday specified a set of regulations for the use of facial recognition.

The rules involve issues concerning the application of laws in the trial of civil cases related to the use of facial recognition technology in handling personal information.

The misuse of facial recognition at commercial premises has been deemed an infringement, according to the rules.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)