China's top court urges greater judicial work to fight monopolies

(Xinhua)    13:37, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top court demanded intensified judicial work to fight monopolies and unfair competition at a national meeting attended by chief justices of higher courts on Sunday.

Extensive work should be done on determining how to verify monopolistic practices of platform businesses, regulate data collection and use, and protect consumers' rights and interests in the digital sector, said the Supreme People's Court.

The top court also urged efforts to ensure market entities' equal access to resources and foster a unified procedure-based market system that enables fair competition.

