China's top court publishes typical cases on state compensation

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Tuesday unveiled 25 typical cases in 25 years concerning state compensation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the implementation of China's state compensation law.

The release of the typical cases aims to demonstrate the importance of the state compensation system in disciplining the public authorities concerning just judicature and law-based administration, said the SPC.

Over the past 25 years, state compensation trials have developed healthily from scratch, effectively protecting human rights and supervising public authorities, said Tao Kaiyuan, vice president of the SPC.

The courts will firmly uphold the people-centered philosophy and comprehensively improve the quality and effectiveness of state compensation trial, Tao added.