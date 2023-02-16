Chinese courts conclude over 2 mln administrative cases of first instance since Party congress in 2012

Xinhua) 10:46, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts have concluded a total of 2.274 million administrative cases of first instance since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Wednesday.

Over the years, people's courts at various levels have earnestly implemented the country's registration system for case filing, protected the litigation rights of parties involved, and acted in alignment with the Civil Code and the Administrative Procedure Law, the SPC said.

With their strict and impartial delivery of justice, people's courts have regularly improved the handling of administrative proceedings against government bodies, the SPC said.

It also urged efforts to raise the level of efficiency and quality in handling administrative cases, increase the accuracy of case-filing registration, and hear administrative cases involving key issues such as premises, food and medicine in a proper manner.

