Chinese courts resolve 12.04 mln cases via pre-litigation mediation in 2023

Xinhua) 11:21, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts resolved 12.04 million cases through pre-litigation mediation in 2023, which accounted for 40.3 percent of all cases filed in the year, according to a national conference attended by presidents of higher courts across the country on Sunday.

Courts across China have enhanced coordination with "people's mediators," who are members of people's mediation committees and qualified individuals appointed by people's mediation committees as full or part-time mediators. In the first three quarters of 2023, people's mediators invited by courts nationwide each successfully mediated an average of 75 cases prior to litigation procedures, according to the conference held by the Supreme People's Court.

From January to November 2023, Chinese courts entrusted nearly 1.64 million cases to organizations and individuals for pre-litigation mediation, according to data released at the conference.

