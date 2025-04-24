Trending in China | Shacha noodles
(People's Daily App) 16:16, April 24, 2025
Shacha noodles, a beloved dish from Southeast China's Fujian Province, are celebrated for their mouthwatering flavors and satisfying textures. This sumptuous dish features a rich shacha sauce made from shrimp oil, dried shrimp, peanuts, fish oil, scallion, ginger and garlic, creating a savory explosion in every bite. Topped with succulent dried shrimp, tender lean meat, silky tofu and fresh vegetables, the locally sourced chewy noodles perfectly absorb the incredible flavors of the sauce. Indulge in a bowl of pure delight!
(Produced by Xie Jianjuan; Video source: Kuaishou)
