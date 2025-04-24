Modernization in motion as China's "city of the future" takes shape rapidly

XIONG'AN, Hebei Province, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At the end of March, a new sports center with a seating capacity of over 40,000 opened in Xiong'an New Area in northern China's Hebei Province, filling a key gap in the region's capacity to host large-scale sports and cultural events.

The Xiong'an New Area, located about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, was established on April 1, 2017. It aims to relieve Beijing of non-essential functions related to its status as the nation's capital, while also advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The process explores a new model of development in densely populated areas.

According to Chinese authorities, Xiong'an has entered a pivotal stage, where large-scale infrastructure projects are advancing in tandem with accelerated relocation efforts. The focus has now shifted toward promoting high-quality development, high-standard management, and coordinated, efficient resettlement. As the much-anticipated "city of the future," Xiong'an is taking shape at remarkable speed.

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGHS

At the end of 2021, Jia Mengshuang relocated from Beijing to Xiong'an for work. Her company is based in an internet industry park in the new area, which now accommodates more than 600 on-site employees.

From the terrace of Jia's office building, the view offers a striking glimpse of Xiong'an's remarkable transformation. Just next door, the headquarters of China Satellite Network Group Co., Ltd. (CSCN) -- the first centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to establish a presence in the new area -- officially began operations late last year. Meanwhile, the gleaming facades of two other centrally-administered SOEs' nearly completed headquarters now rise prominently on the emerging skyline.

As more SOEs establish a presence in Xiong'an, a series of emerging industrial clusters are driving the development of this futuristic city. Having lived and worked in Xiong'an for over half a year, Li Maofan, an employee at CSCN, is increasingly convinced that "dreams can be realized here."

Leveraging the presence of the satellite company and an innovation alliance for aerospace information and satellite internet, Xiong'an is developing an industrial ecosystem that spans satellite internet, spatiotemporal information, aerospace vehicles, and the intelligent manufacturing of commercial satellites. So far, it has attracted around 60 enterprises in the aerospace information sector.

Driven by its commitment to becoming an innovation hub, the new area is also rapidly consolidating scientific and technological resources across industries such as next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and new materials.

Since its establishment, Xiong'an has seen the successful implementation of a series of landmark relocation projects. Four headquarters of centrally-administered SOEs, including CSCN, have already settled in the new area. Four others, including China Datang Corporation Ltd., are set to begin construction this year.

Currently, over 4,000 Beijing-based enterprises have established operations in Xiong'an, and centrally-administered SOEs have opened over 300 branches and subsidiaries in the area.

Supportive projects in education and healthcare are also progressing rapidly in the new area. Construction is accelerating on campus buildings for four Beijing-based universities, as well as the site for Peking University People's Hospital, one of Beijing's leading hospitals. Meanwhile, the Xiong'an branch of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, one of China's most prestigious medical institutions, is set to begin construction soon.

According to the reform and development bureau of Xiong'an, total completed investments in the new area had surpassed 860 billion yuan (about 119.25 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of February. Liu Jia, deputy director of the bureau, said that the implementation of the second batch of relocation projects is being expedited.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Xiong'an is focusing not only on rapid development but also on prioritizing people in its approach to modernization, ensuring that ecological sustainability is integrated throughout the entire process.

Huang Yuqiang, general manager of a tech firm, relocated his company from Beijing to Xiong'an four years ago. Huang's company -- now a national high-tech enterprise -- has secured several invention patents. Its autonomous UAV inspection platform has been applied to various scenarios, including road defect inspections and park security.

Benefiting from the local government's robust talent attraction initiatives, Huang now enjoys a refreshingly carefree life after work. Not only did he move into a subsidized rental apartment at a 30-percent discount, but he also received a "Xiong'an talent card," which grants him benefits related to business ventures, household registration, transportation, healthcare and children's education.

Content with the present and optimistic about the future, Huang transferred his family's household registration to Xiong'an, where they now live. "We feel extremely comfortable, and our sense of happiness has greatly improved," he said.

Huang's story reflects Xiong'an's remarkable population growth. Since 2017, the new area has seen a consistent influx of residents, with its permanent population reaching 1.36 million by 2024, highlighting its increasing appeal as a hub for talent and opportunities.

Much like Huang, Jia has gradually relocated her family to Xiong'an over two years. "Every morning, it's just a five-minute walk to drop my child off at the kindergarten near home, followed by another 10-minute walk to the office," said Jia, noting that it's a simple pleasure she could never have imagined during her years in Beijing.

Spanning an area of 1,770 square kilometers, the new area aims to create favorable living conditions for residents, with parks, recreational facilities, schools and convenience stores all within a 15-minute walk. The plan is to dedicate only 30 percent of the city's space to urban development, leaving the rest for water and greenery, an exceptionally rare approach in China's urban development history.

Since 2017, Xiong'an has added a total of 481,000 mu (about 32,067 hectares) of trees, raising its forest coverage rate from 11 to 35 percent. Notably, the local country park, with a total area of approximately 18 square kilometers, is about five times the size of New York City's Central Park.

Baiyangdian Lake, one of northern China's major wetlands, has undergone its largest systematic ecological restoration in history, with water quality reaching the highest level since monitoring began in 1988 after water replenishment. The lake is now home to 295 wild bird species, an increase of 89 species compared to the period before the new area was established.

Designed to be smart, sustainable and free from "urban ills," Xiong'an is China's first city to achieve the synchronized development of both its digital and physical urban spaces on a citywide scale.

One feature that consistently impresses nearly all visitors to Xiong'an is its cutting-edge smart mobility solutions. It has developed 153 kilometers of digital roads equipped with smart lampposts that integrate traffic lights and various sensors. By analyzing real-time traffic flow data, the intelligent system automatically adjusts signal timing to minimize red-light stops, significantly enhancing traffic efficiency, explained Song Laiqiang, product manager at China Telecom Digital City Technology Co., Ltd.

Smart technology is also being used to tackle common urban challenges. According to Wang Kun, deputy director of the Rongdong administrative committee's urban operations center, over 1,000 AI-equipped cameras across roads and neighborhoods in Rongdong district of Xiong'an can automatically detect 19 types of municipal issues, from overflowing trash bins to illegal parking. The center's management platform then reports these issues to community workers, who resolve them promptly.

At the heart of these smart systems is the Xiong'an urban computing center, often referred to as the city's "brain," which drives the construction and management of this smart city. "It integrates technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, AI and cloud computing to enable real-time, refined and intelligent urban management," said Li Nan, a supervisor at Xiong'an Cloud Network Technology Co., Ltd.

"All these innovations have enabled residents to enjoy a higher quality of life in a smarter city," Li added.

